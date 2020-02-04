NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Andre Iguodala, Rudy Gay and More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

As we inch closer to the NBA trade deadline, more potential targets and destinations have begun to pop up across the league.

Some are legitimate, and some are almost assuredly posturing by teams or players and agents to send a message. What that message is can vary. For teams, it often can be used to light a fire beneath an underperforming player or signal to their agent the player isn't quite as invaluable to the franchise as they thought.

For players and their agents, it can be much of the same—just at the opposite end of the spectrum. For players seeking a potential contract extension, it can be a nice bargaining chip. Or, less subtly, it can be a message to take care of an unhappy or undervalued asset.

And then, there's the case of Andre Iguodala. The former finals MVP was traded—somewhat unceremoniously—from Golden State to Memphis during the offseason, a destination he had no interest in going to.

However, the Grizzlies, intent on getting something out of the deal, have refused to trade the 36-year-old to any of his preferred destinations or likely title contenders and have instead chosen to sit him for the entire first half of the season.

According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, neither side is willing to budge, with sources saying Iguodala is prepared to sit out the entire season if Memphis is unwilling to deal him. He's remained on the team's 15-man roster and will receive his entire $17 million salary if the team doesn't choose to buy him out or find a suitable trade partner.

Both Los Angeles teams have shown interest in trading for the forward at different points this season, but neither has significant cap space to take on his contract or assets that Memphis has liked enough to pursue a deal seriously.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Association...

Spurs interested in shedding Rudy Gay's contract

According to CNBC's Jabari Young, who formerly covered the Spurs for The Athletic, San Antonio would be willing to part with Rudy Gay for the right price.

That exact price for the 33-year-old is still unknown, but at least one team executive thinks it might be too high.

"If they get a nice asset back, I think they would do something with Rudy Gay, but I think their asking price is too high," the executive said.

Gay re-signed with the team last summer and is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.

Rockets desperately looking to clear luxury tax, move Capela

Houston has reportedly made it known it is shopping Clint Capela, but part of that stems from team owner Tilman Fertitta seeking to eliminate salaries to avoid paying the luxury tax, according to Young.

Both Atlanta and Boston have engaged with the Rockets regarding the 25-year-old, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, but finding comparable assets for the center who would come in significantly below the $14.8 million they're paying him this year might be a stretch.

Boston could be an interesting destination, though, as they hold three first-round picks in this year's draft, which Houston could theoretically flip for a wing like Wolves 3-and-D man Robert Covington.

However, the Celtics would need to shed about $10 million to get Capela in, meaning a third team might be necessary to facilitate this one.

