Lakers Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kyle Kuzma, Andre Iguodala and More

While the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to make a splashy move before the 2020 NBA trade deadline, the Western Conference leaders are certain to attract some headlines.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have propelled the Lakers to a 37-11 record, forming the championship-worthy pairing envisioned when acquiring the latter during the offseason. But as the playoffs near, Los Angeles will be searching for upgrades.

Although the trade deadline arrives Thursday, March 2, at 3 p.m. ET, the Lakers still have another avenue to upgrade the roster.

The latest reports have the Purple and Gold as a factor in both the trade and buyout markets.

If anyone will be dealt, Kyle Kuzma is the most likely candidate. The difficulty is opinions vary dramatically on the 24-year-old. Do the Lakers—or any suitor, for that matter—think his ceiling is a definite starter or simply a top bench option?

While that answer is unclear, we know Los Angeles has explored his value.

aw"The Lakers have investigated the market on Kyle Kuzma, per sources and prior reports," ESPN's Zach Lowe said. "They have poked around on a long list of ball handlers."

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer previously said the Lakers turned down the Sacramento Kings' offer of Nemanja Bjelica and a draft pick for Kuzma. Los Angeles' counteroffer focused on Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the Kings refused the deal.

Kuzma, who's averaging 13 points on 43.2 percent shooting, is signed through the 2020-21 campaign, per HoopsHype.

As for Andre Iguodala, nothing has changed except the countdown to the deadline. He hasn't played a minute in 2019-20. After months of patiently waiting, however, we're about to find out whether the Memphis Grizzlies' posturing is for real.

Since acquiring him from the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies have insisted on receiving compensation within a trade. They've refused to put Iguodala on the market through a buyout.

But if anything changes, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Iguodala would prefer to land with the Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers.

The issue is Memphis might not be forced to make the trade.

Lowe clearly said—and reiterated—that he's speculating, but it's plausible the Grizzlies have a "floor deal" they are willing to complete with Iguodala. They might be waiting simply to see if an offer emerges as the deadline nears.

It certainly would help the Lakers' chances of snagging Iguodala if the Dallas Mavericks stay out of the Iguodala hunt, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported they're doing.

Kuzma's immediate future will be settled at the deadline, but rumors involving Iguodala and the Lakers will only grow louder if the Grizzlies don't completed a trade.

