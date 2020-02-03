D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: T-Wolves in 'Hot Pursuit' of PG Amid Knicks Buzz

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

D'Angelo Russell could be on the move again after just half a season with the Golden State Warriors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly in "hot pursuit" of the guard and have not given up hope of getting him in-season rather than waiting until next summer, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

However, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Warriors are "unlikely" to deal Russell to Minnesota with talks reaching an impasse.

Golden State was reportedly looking for "significant draft pick compensation" in talks with the Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

While Minnesota remains interested, the team has reportedly been "reluctant" to deal away too many draft picks as it continues its own rebuild.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks have also shown interest in Russell, with Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina among the names considered as possible returns for the deal.

Russell has played well in limited action this season, averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game in 32 appearances. This comes after earning his first All-Star selection last season with the Brooklyn Nets, lifting the squad to the playoffs with averages of 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game.

Despite his constant improvement since entering the league in 2015, the 23-year-old has already been traded twice and could be headed to his fourth team in five years.

He was acquired by Golden State in the offseason via a sign-and-trade, helping the team replace Kevin Durant offensively. There was immediate speculation about the Warriors' next move, but the organization planned to keep the guard on the roster.

"We didn't sign him with the intention of just trading him," general manager Bob Myers said in July, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

However, the plans likely changed with the team struggling to a league-worst 11-39 record entering Monday. The squad that reached five straight NBA finals hasn't been able to keep up with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry unavailable due to injuries.

Still, the team would like to see him play alongside Curry in order to truly evaluate the backcourt before making a trade, according to Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News.

Curry went down four games into the season with a broken hand and won't return until at least March, per Slater.

Golden State doesn't have to make a decision on Russell's future this week considering he is signed through 2022-23, but there is clearly a lot of interest in the talented guard.