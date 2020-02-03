NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on D'Angelo Russell, Jrue Holiday and More Stars

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and unlike a year ago, we have yet to see a blockbuster pre-deadline move such as the one that saw the Knicks send Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas in a deal that has proved to be a boon for the Mavericks.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have all but wasted the best asset they received in the deal, point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who has been relegated to a bench role behind Frank Ntilikina and Elfrid Payton.

Twelve months on, the Mavericks are among a number of contending teams looking for an extra piece or two ahead of the deadline, and the Knicks are among the league's bottom-feeders hoping to turn their fortunes around at the deadline.

The Rockets, Nuggets and Timberwolves have also expressed interest in making significant deals in the next three days, and we've broken down what each might be looking for.

Knicks, Wolves pursuing D-Lo

Late Monday morning, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported Golden State and Minnesota continue to discuss a potential trade for D'Angelo Russell, who was the subject of interest for the Timberwolves in free agency in the summer before signing with the Warriors.

Golden State's interest is largely dependent on Minnesota providing significant draft picks in return, which is a sticking point for a Minnesota team in the middle of its own rebuild, according to The Athletic's sources.

At the same time, the Knicks have also made their interest in Russell known, according to the article. Despite not having much to offer in terms of any players currently on the roster, New York does own first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as the Mavericks' 2021 pick from the Porzingis deal.

Nuggets interested in Jrue Holiday

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, a number of teams have expressed interest in Pelicans swingman Jrue Holiday, with Denver and Miami being at the forefront of those discussions.

The 29-year-old, whose scoring has dropped a bit this season with the emergence of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, has long been considered one of the most underrated players in the league.

The crux for Denver is that outside of potentially including Michael Porter Jr. in the deal, there are no significant pieces the Nuggets can offer that would be a substantial upgrade over Holiday.

Holiday also has two years and approximately $54 million left on the deal he signed with New Orleans in 2017, and unless Denver can get the Pelicans to take on Paul Millsap's expiring contract, it's hard to see how they would make the finances work in a deal anyway.

Capela on the move?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN dropped a significant tweet in the middle of Sunday's Super Bowl, when he noted Houston is engaged in conversations around trading center Clint Capela.

He later reported the 25-year-old could be flipped for picks or other assets they could use in another trade, particularly for a wing to play alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Atlanta has been rumored as a potential destination, though the Hawks don't have picks who would likely add up to enough for Houston to pull the trigger. However, they do have an emerging young wing player in De'Andre Hunter who could pique Daryl Morey's interest.

Houston has also been connected to Timberwolves 3-and-D specialist Robert Covington, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. Minnesota has reportedly asked for two first-round picks for the 29-year-old, which Houston might be enticed to provide with a potential title run in its sights.

Mavs looking for a wing upgrade

Houston isn't the only contender looking for some help at small forward, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

The Mavericks have reportedly shown interest in Toronto's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Charlotte's Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas does already have Dorian Finney-Smith, but adding either of the aforementioned players would provide a nice bit of depth and the ability to flex either to the power forward spot.

Kidd-Gilchrist, who has seen his minutes significantly decline over the past two years, could be had for relatively little considering he's only seen action in 12 games this year for the Hornets.

