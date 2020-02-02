Kyrie Irving Diagnosed with Sprain; Nets to Re-Evaluate Injury in 1 Week

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a medial ligament sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in one week, according to the team (via SNY's Ian Begley).

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the diagnosis.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving said after Wednesday's 113-107 road loss to the Washington Wizards that he suffered a sprained knee. Irving added that X-rays were negative and said he would undergo an MRI.

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, and Irving did not return after exiting.

Injuries have been an all-too-present reality for Irving this season, as he's suffered shoulder, hamstring and knee injuries. He also played fewer than 70 games in three of the previous four seasons coming into the 2019-20 campaign, his first with Brooklyn.

Irving has missed a career-high 28 games this season due largely to a right shoulder impingement.

It is a testament to the rest of the team that the Nets are still in a playoff position, but the Duke product is their go-to option who can break down a defense, hit from three-point range and draw double-teams to open up teammates.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals a night while shooting 39.4 percent from deep this season. Irving is also just two games removed from scoring a season-high 54 points.

If there is any silver lining from the Nets' perspective, it is the fact they have played plenty of games in 2019-20 with the six-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection sidelined. The latest challenge will not be unfamiliar territory if he misses extended time.

Look for Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie to take on more of the ball-handling duty until Irving is ready to return.