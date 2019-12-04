Report: Kyrie Irving's 'Most Optimistic' Injury Return Timeline Is 1-2 Weeks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly be without Kyrie Irving for at least another week or two as he recovers from a right shoulder injury.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post spoke to multiple NBA sources and orthopedic specialists and said such a timeline was the "most optimistic" one for the point guard. There is also a possibility that there could be "more issues down the road" that hold Irving out for longer.

Irving hasn't played since a Nov. 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and Brooklyn is 6-3 without him.

While it is playing at a better clip with the six-time All-Star sidelined, he and Kevin Durant were the team's marquee additions this past offseason. With Durant likely to miss the season after rupturing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, Irving is the Nets' best chance at having a go-to superstar in crunch time while competing for the playoffs.

The two-time All-NBA selection can extend his game beyond the arc, attack off the bounce and set up his teammates when he draws double-teams. He's averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season.

Malika Andrews of ESPN reported Irving still hasn't started any contact work, although head coach Kenny Atkinson said he has started on-court exercises.

Despite the small-sample-size record without him, the Nets need Irving healthy come playoff time if they are going to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference. There is still some uncertainty about when he will return, but the team can at least take solace knowing it has done more than tread water.