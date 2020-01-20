Kyrie Irving out for Nets vs. 76ers with Hamstring Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced.

He had been listed as questionable due to hamstring tightness, per Michael Grady of YES, but he was unable to play in the Martin Luther King day game.

Injuries have been a persistent theme throughout Irving's basketball career. He was limited to 11 games as a freshman at Duke, and only three times in eight years—excluding the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season—has he made 70-plus appearances.

Irving has already missed 26 games in 2019-20. He was diagnosed with right shoulder impingement in November. It initially looked like he'd be back relatively soon for Brooklyn, but his recovery subsequently dragged into the new year.

The six-time All-Star finally returned for the Nets' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 12.

When healthy, Irving has been his usual self on the court. He's averaging 26.5 points and 6.9 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nets' title aspirations are on hold until Kevin Durant recovers from his Achilles injury and steps onto the court. Brooklyn is at least aiming to return to the playoffs, though.

Another injury to Irving won't help the team achieve its goal for this season.