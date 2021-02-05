    Bulls' Lauri Markkanen Ruled out vs. Magic with Shoulder Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen shoots a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Aaron Gash/Associated Press

    Chicago Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen suffered a right shoulder sprain on Friday during the team's game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

    The big man posted 13 points and five boards in 17 minutes before exiting.  

    Markkanen has been a stalwart in the Bulls' starting lineup since joining the team as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team, and he's averaging  19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds through 13 games so far this season.

    The 23-year-old University of Arizona product has been slowed by injuries at times at the pro level, though. He missed 44 games over his first two years combined and was sidelined last January by an early stress reaction of his right pelvis.

    Thaddeus Young figures to see the biggest uptick in playing time in the Bulls frontcourt. Luke Kornet and Cristiano Felicio are other options for more minutes alongside Daniel Gafford

    Chicago may remain within striking distance in the Eastern Conference playoff race. A healthy Markkanen is important if the team is going to make a surge into the postseason, but his long-term health remains the biggest factor as the franchise looks to build a title contender.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Neither side has committed, but we take a look at the potential long-term fit for Dipo and the Rockets ➡️

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Jason Dumas
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Available to Play Tonight

      Durant checks in off the bench for the first time in his career after being cleared to play

      KD Available to Play Tonight
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Available to Play Tonight

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      76ers star responds on Twitter after someone said Ben Simmons doesn't deserve All-Star spot

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report