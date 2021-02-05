Bulls' Lauri Markkanen Ruled out vs. Magic with Shoulder Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen suffered a right shoulder sprain on Friday during the team's game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.



The big man posted 13 points and five boards in 17 minutes before exiting.

Markkanen has been a stalwart in the Bulls' starting lineup since joining the team as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team, and he's averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds through 13 games so far this season.

The 23-year-old University of Arizona product has been slowed by injuries at times at the pro level, though. He missed 44 games over his first two years combined and was sidelined last January by an early stress reaction of his right pelvis.

Thaddeus Young figures to see the biggest uptick in playing time in the Bulls frontcourt. Luke Kornet and Cristiano Felicio are other options for more minutes alongside Daniel Gafford



Chicago may remain within striking distance in the Eastern Conference playoff race. A healthy Markkanen is important if the team is going to make a surge into the postseason, but his long-term health remains the biggest factor as the franchise looks to build a title contender.