Marcos Rojo Joins Estudiantes on Loan from Manchester United

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday Marcos Rojo will join Superliga Argentina giants Estudiantes on loan, pending international clearance.

The defender departs Old Trafford on the same the Red Devils unveiled Bruno Fernandes as their player after his capture from Sporting CP.

According to the club's official website, Rojo will join up with the four-time Copa Libertadores winners, who are currently 12th in the top-flight.

Rojo began his career with Estudiantes in 2008 and made his way to United in 2014 after spells with Spartak Moscow and Sporting.

The 29-year-old has struggled for minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and further fell down the pecking order after the summer arrival of Harry Maguire.

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

However, Rojo has remained a regular member of the Argentina squad and he will hope increased games with Los Pincharratas will help his chances of remaining in the international picture.

The player is returning to his home town, and his mother expressed her joy her son would be back in La Plata, per El Dia (h/t Sport Witness).

Rojo made 122 appearances for United during his six years in Manchester, winning three trophies after success in the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

It's questionable whether Rojo will return to United at the end of his loan. The player has featured at left-back, but the emergence of Brandon Williams has seen Rojo overlooked on the flank.

Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly are also expected to be given more games at centre-back as they challenge Victor Lindelof for a starting role, further restricting Rojo's long-term chances of playing.