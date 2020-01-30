Lionel Messi, Barcelona Cruise Past Leganes in 2020 Copa del Rey

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona booked a place in the Copa del Rey quarter-final after defeating Leganes 5-0 on Thursday at the Camp Nou.

The hosts got off to the perfect start after Antoine Griezmann's fourth-minute opener, and Clement Lenglet doubled the advantage after 27 minutes when he met Lionel Messi's corner.

It was all over as a contest after 59 minutes when Messi danced into the box, and the Argentina international's deflected shot beat Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

Arthur grabbed a fourth with 13 minutes remaining, and Barca were home and dry long before the final whistle.

Messi rubbed salt in the wound as he bagged a fifth goal with a minute left on the clock.

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

It was a simple outing for the Catalan giants as they skipped into the next round of the cup.

Leganes saw very little of the ball, and Barca showed their intentions with an early goal for the home crowd.

Nelson Semedo broke through the Leganes defence, and his cutback was convincingly finished by a grateful Griezmann.

The France international had the ball in the net again moments later, but an offside flag denied the hungry attacker a second.

Leganes desperately attempted to counter-attack when the opportunity presented itself, but Barca made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

Messi's corner was too good for the Cucumber Growers, and Lenglet flicked home the cross at the near post.

Depsite dominating possession, Barca's defenders appeared static and slow at times, and the visitors threatened to pull a goal back before half-time.

However, the Blaugrana carried their two-goal advantage into the interval, and the game was put to bed shortly before the hour mark.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Messi found himself in the box under pressure, but the icon fired off a shot which took a lucky deflection. The effort looped over the goalkeeper, and Leganes' faint hopes were extinguished.

Barca prodigy Ansu Fati started and impressed, and the 17-year-old was involved in his team's fourth.

The teenager's shot rebounded to Arthur in the closing stages, and the midfielder smashed home his shot to cap an easy night.

It was left to Messi to collect his brace in the final seconds. The Argentinian rounded Cuellar and fired his attempt past the stopper.

Barca are searching for a fifth Copa success in six years after losing last season's final 2-1 to Valencia.

What's Next

Both clubs feature in La Liga on Sunday. Barca host Levante, while Leganes welcome Real Sociedad. The Blaugrana will play in the last eight of the Copa, with the round scheduled for February 5.