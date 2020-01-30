National Signing Day 2020: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Time is running out for some of the top high school football players in the country to make a decision on where they want to go to college.

National signing day takes place Wednesday, and while many of the top recruits already signed with a college during the early signing period in December, there are still some talented players available on the board. So, some of the top programs will bolster their 2020 recruiting classes by adding some more top players, some of whom still aren't committed.

There will be signing ceremonies throughout Wednesday, which is the final deadline for high school players to sign their national letters of intent.

Here's a look at the prospects who have set a time, followed by predictions for what the top three unsigned recruits will do when they make their decisions.

2020 National Signing Day Schedule (all times ET)

9:30 a.m. McKinnley Jackson, No. 9 DT, No. 61 overall

12 p.m. Darvon Hubbard, No. 40 RB, No. 545 overall

1 p.m. Jordan Burch, No. 2 DT, No. 8 overall

3:50 p.m. Alfred Collins, No. 2 SDE, No. 62 overall

Announcement info via 247Sports. Rankings per 247Sports Composite.

National Signing Day Predictions

5-star DT Jordan Burch: South Carolina

Although Burch committed to the Gamecocks during the early signing period, it's not a done deal that he'll stick to that.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com, Burch was in Baton Rouge, La., last weekend, and it's still a possibility that he flips his commitment and signs with LSU, the reigning national champions. Wiltfong reported the Tigers were the runners-up to the Gamecocks when Burch committed last month.

But South Carolina is going to try to lock down Burch this weekend, as the 5-star defensive tackle is taking his final official visit to meet with the Gamecocks.

LSU has a convincing argument to Burch, as who wouldn't want to play for a national championship program that continues to bring in top recruits? However, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and his staff will successfully keep Burch's commitment to the Gamecocks, as the top remaining unsigned recruit will stay in-state for college.

5-star OT Broderick Jones: Georgia

Like Burch, Jones is already committed to an SEC program. He pledged to join Georgia on April 26, 2018, but he didn't sign with the Bulldogs during the early signing period.

That left open the possibility for Jones to potentially flip his commitment and sign with a different school. He's taking his final official visit to Auburn this weekend, so it appears that could still happen if the Tigers impress him enough for him to break his long-standing commitment to Georgia.

However, Jones also recently visited with the Bulldogs last weekend. And he then took to Twitter to share that he enjoyed his trip to the school.

Bet on Jones sticking with the Bulldogs and heading to Georgia this fall.

5-star RB Zachary Evans: Tennessee

Evans has had a unique recruitment, as he signed a letter of intent with Georgia but was then released from it earlier this month and still hasn't committed to a school. Plus, there are still several schools, most of which are in the SEC, that appear to be in on the 5-star running back.

This past weekend, Evans took an official visit to Tennessee. And while that's not always a direct indication that a commitment may be on the horizon, that's going to end up being the case here.

According to Wiltfong, Evans won't be able to sign a letter of intent on national signing day as recruits are only allowed to sign one LOI, which Evans already did when he was originally heading to Georgia. And even though that happened, the Bulldogs still remain a potential landing spot for Evans, along with Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

However, the Vols may have one edge over those other schools. They've brought in former Tennessee player Jay Graham to coach their running backs, and he was previously the assistant at Texas A&M that was recruiting Evans, according to Terry A. Lambert of Rocky Top Talk.

Expect that connection to pay dividends and lead to Evans going to Tennessee.