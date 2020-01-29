Canada's Christine Sinclair Breaks Abby Wambach's International Goal Record

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 29, 2020

CHONGQING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: Christine Sinclair #12 of Canada Women in action during the Women's International match between Canada and New Zealand atChongqing Yongchuan Sports Center Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Chongqing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Abby Wambach's reign as the leading international goal scorer has ended.

Christine Sinclair scored her 185th goal, surpassing Wambach's 184, as the Canadian National Team faced Saint Kitts and Nevis in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying on Wednesday

In the 23rd minute, Adriana Leon played a pass into Sinclair near the penalty spot, where she collected it before burying it in the bottom left corner. The 36-year-old was immediately mobbed by her teammates. 

Wambach took to Twitter shortly after her record fell to congratulate her one-time rival. 

"Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you." Wambach posted. "And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you."

Wambach retired from international competition in 2015 after leading the United States Women’s National Team to the World Cup title earlier that year.

Sinclair, who plays club football for the NWSL's Portland Thorns, is looking to lead Team Canada to its fourth straight appearance in the Olympics. The Canadians have earned a bronze medal in each of their last two appearances.

Related

    Canada's Sinclair Breaks Wambach's Int'l Goals Record

    Christine Sinclair's 185th goal moves her past Abby Wambach for first all-time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Canada's Sinclair Breaks Wambach's Int'l Goals Record

    brfootball
    via Twitter

    Willian-to-Barca Rumours Are False

    There was a report of a late bid for Chelsea winger

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Willian-to-Barca Rumours Are False

    footballespana_
    via Twitter

    Marcelo Joins the Real Madrid 500 Club

    Just the second foreign player in Real Madrid’s history to reach 500 games for the club

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Marcelo Joins the Real Madrid 500 Club

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Watch: Solskjaer Exploded at Lingard 🎥

    'One more time and you’re f--king off'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch: Solskjaer Exploded at Lingard 🎥

    Scott Wilson
    via GiveMeSport