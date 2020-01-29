Canada's Christine Sinclair Breaks Abby Wambach's International Goal Record

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Abby Wambach's reign as the leading international goal scorer has ended.

Christine Sinclair scored her 185th goal, surpassing Wambach's 184, as the Canadian National Team faced Saint Kitts and Nevis in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying on Wednesday.

In the 23rd minute, Adriana Leon played a pass into Sinclair near the penalty spot, where she collected it before burying it in the bottom left corner. The 36-year-old was immediately mobbed by her teammates.

Wambach took to Twitter shortly after her record fell to congratulate her one-time rival.

"Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you." Wambach posted. "And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you."

Wambach retired from international competition in 2015 after leading the United States Women’s National Team to the World Cup title earlier that year.

Sinclair, who plays club football for the NWSL's Portland Thorns, is looking to lead Team Canada to its fourth straight appearance in the Olympics. The Canadians have earned a bronze medal in each of their last two appearances.