Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants to Sign a Striker Who Will 'Break His Nose' to Score

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to sign a striker before the January transfer window closes and is keen on a player "who wants to break their nose" to score a goal.

The Norwegian said after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final that his side "need more goals" and that he wants a striker "who wants to break their nose or toes" to score, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United are currently without top scorer Marcus Rashford because of a back injury. The England international has scored 18 goals for the Red Devils in 2019-20 but has been ruled out for at least two months, according to David Hytner at the Guardian.

Rashford's injury leaves Manchester United short of striking options. The club do have Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood but have been linked with bringing in another forward.

Solskjaer's side missed out on a move for Erling Braut Haaland, who has joined Borussia Dortmund, and have also considered Edinson Cavani, Krzysztof Piatek and Islam Slimani, according to Jack Otway at the Daily Express.

Although time is rapidly running out in the transfer window to sign a striker, Manchester United are set to complete the signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.

The Red Devils announced on Wednesday they have agreed a transfer with the Portuguese club for Fernandes subject to a medical and personal terms.

Solskjaer has said the Portugal international is a player "who will score and create" and who is "fit and ready to play" for Manchester United, per Laurie Whitwell at The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been a rich source of goals for Sporting during his time in the Portuguese top flight, netting 64 goals in 137 matches, and Manchester United will be hoping he can replicate that form at Old Trafford.

Fernandes could even makes his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The midfielder will be eligible to play as long as Manchester United complete the transfer by midday on Friday, and Solskjaer has hinted he could go straight into the team, per Luckhurst.