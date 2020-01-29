Quinn Cook Changes Lakers' Jersey Number to 28 to Honor Kobe, Gigi Bryant

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his jersey number to honor the memories of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Wednesday, Cook will wear the No. 28 as a combination of Gigi's No. 2 and Kobe's No. 8.

"No. 2 is Gianna's number," Cook told Charania. "I feel it should be retired. It's hers."

After Kobe and Gigi Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, a number of NBA players have paid tribute to them by wearing his No. 8 or No. 24 on their jerseys or written messages on their sneakers for games.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris will change his jersey from No. 8 to 88.

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets and Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic have informally retired Bryant's No. 8 with their respective teams.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced his team will retire No. 24 in Kobe's memory.

Kobe's No. 8 and 24 jerseys were retired by the Lakers in December 2017. Gigi wore No. 2 on the basketball team coached by her father.

When Cook signed with the Lakers as a free agent in July, he took the No. 2 jersey and used it in the 30 games he's played for the team.

Cook previously used No. 2 with the Dallas Mavericks and No. 22 with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2016-17 season. He wore No. 4 for the Golden State Warriors from 2017-19.