Report: Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique on Spain Tokyo 2020 Pre-List

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are reportedly among the players included on Spain's pre-list squad ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

Each team competing in the Summer Games' football event is allowed three players over the age of 23, and Ramon Fuentes of Sport wrote that the trio of veterans are in the running to compete as things stand.

Spain under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente will coach the team in Japan, where Iniesta has played for the past two seasons with J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe.

The Barcelona legend—who also has two caps for Catalonia—retired from international football following Spain's nightmare round-of-16 penalty-shootout defeat to Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The report added Manchester City midfielder David Silva—who also announced his retirement from the national team following the last World Cup—has also been included on De la Fuente's pre-list.

Real Madrid defender Ramos has stated his interest in playing a part in the Olympic squad, and Pique told Cadena SER (h/t Goal's Sean Wilson) in October that he'd be open to joining his fellow centre-back.

The Barcelona stalwart—who retired from Spain duty in 2018 but has since added to his caps for Catalonia—said: "You never know, you never know. In life, you don't have to discard anything. I've never ruled out anything in life. It can happen. Why not? I don't like to close the doors on anything."

Ramos has won 170 caps for La Roja, more than any other player to have represented the national team. Former Real team-mate David Beckham sent congratulations when Ramos broke Iker Casillas' previous record of 167 caps in a meeting with England, via Sky Sports.

Spain have won a single gold medal for football at the Olympics, winning the 1992 competition with a squad that included incumbent Spain coach Luis Enrique and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The former midfielders were 22 and 21 at the time, respectively.

At least one of Iniesta, Ramos, Pique or Silva will not make the final list. The football tournament at Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to run from July 22 to August 8, meaning some of those selected could be delayed in starting their 2020-21 club campaigns.