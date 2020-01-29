Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FA Cup Replay Protest Necessary or 'Nothing Will Change'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he must follow through with plans to field a weakened team in the FA Cup fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury Town, otherwise "nothing will change" in English football.

The Premier League leaders will host the Shrews at Anfield on February 4—which falls during the Premier League's inaugural midseason break—having drawn 2-2 at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday.

But Klopp defended his decision to send out a second-string side and miss the match himself, per Goal's Ryan Benson:

"People can name me whatever. I'm not too interested in that because the only responsibility I have is for my players, and for all the [Premier League] players as well.

"If we react now in the way we always react, like: 'We have to sort it somehow, we'll be here and find a way to do it,' then nothing will change. I think all people in football agree that something has to change, and people have to speak."

Klopp has been outspoken in his criticism of the congested winter schedule in England, the only one of Europe's five major leagues to not have a recognised break at this time of year.

Liverpool host Southampton on February 1 and weren't initially scheduled to play again until their next Premier League fixture, away to Norwich City on February 15.

Klopp confirmed after Sunday's draw that under-23s coach, Neil Critchley, would be in charge of his second senior game this season.

Critchley was on the touchline for Liverpool's 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, when they fielded their youngest-ever team while the first string were at the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Klopp added: "I know how it sounds now, and I don't want to be in the middle of all discussions. I'm not a revolution guy or trying to show the whole world how strong I can be or whatever. It's not the reason. If people think that I'm lazy because I'm not here [for the match], I cannot change that."

The former Borussia Dortmund coach—who became accustomed to a winter break lasting around one month in Germany—argued that a midseason break "has to be settled for the next years."

Recent injuries to England strikers Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) have highlighted the debate arguing for a winter respite.

Southampton will also feature in an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Tottenham Hotspur on February 5 after they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Saints defender Jack Stephens said it "seems a little bit daft" to schedule FA Cup replays during a time when the Premier League was supposed to have its first winter intermission, per the Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson.

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport he felt "the manager should be in the dugout every game," criticising Klopp for his decision to miss the replay.

Jason Cummings, who came off the bench to score a brace on Sunday and force the replay, told BBC Sport he would "prefer to play against the big players" when he travels to Anfield, via Match of the Day.

Liverpool can boost their Premier League lead to 19 points if they win away at West Ham United on Wednesday, with two more fixtures (Southampton and Shrewsbury) scheduled over the following six days.