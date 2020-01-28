Jurgen Klopp Defends Decision to Rest Liverpool Stars in Upcoming FA Cup Replay

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has defended his decision to completely rest his Liverpool first-team squad against Shrewsbury Town during their forthcoming FA Cup replay.

The German had announced both he and his usual starters will not be present at Anfield for the fourth-round replay on February 4, as the tie falls during a pre-arranged Premier League winter break.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Klopp reaffirmed his decision on Tuesday and said Neil Critchley's under-23 side will represent the club instead. The manager stated it is important he sticks to his plans.

"If we react how we always react and find a way to do it, then nothing will change.

"I decided three weeks ago we would have a mid-season break based on a letter [from the Premier League] we got in April 2019. [...]

"I don't want to be in the middle of all these discussions. I'm not a revolution guy who want to show the whole world how strong I can be. It's absolutely not the reason.

"The only responsibility I feel is for my players and, to be 100% honest, for all the players as well."

Klopp had initially spoken about his choice after the Reds were held to a surprise 2-2 draw with the Shrews on Sunday at Montgomery Waters Meadow:

Per BBC Sport, the Football Association confirmed clubs knew FA Cup replays could affect the planned winter break, and all teams agreed to the schedule. However, Klopp has countered by stating "no sports-responsible people" were involved in the original decision, and "managers and sporting directors" were not consulted by the FA.

Klopp added he could coach the under-23 side for the match, but said it was only right that Critchley led the side he runs.

Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Newcastle United are also involved in replays, compromising their plans for a winter break.

The Magpies travel to Oxford United on Feb. 4, and Spurs host the Saints on the following day.