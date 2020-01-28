Christian Eriksen Says He 'Couldn't Wait to Join' Inter Milan from Tottenham

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen has expressed his delight at joining Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the January transfer window.

The Denmark international completed a move to the San Siro on Tuesday, while Spurs tied up a permanent switch for Real Betis loanee Giovani Lo Celso, per the Lilywhites' official website.

Speaking to Inter TV (h/t Lee Wilmot of Football.London), Eriksen said he can't wait to play in Serie A after seven years in the Premier League:

"I couldn't wait to join, it's wonderful to be here and I'm happy to be a new Inter player. I'm very excited and can't wait to introduce myself to the fans. I've already experienced their warmth, it's been a fantastic welcome. I feel great. [...]

"The numbers say that I did really well in England. It's now time to start a new challenge, I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic club."

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

Eriksen has remained on the fringes of Spurs' starting XI this term after failing to sign a new deal to remain in the capital.

Last summer, Matt Law of the Telegraph reported Spurs valued the playmaker at £130 million, but with the Dane's contract running down to its expiry, the club have been forced to accept a much lower fee. Eriksen had told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet (h/t Law) he was ready for a new challenge elsewhere, triggering Spurs' large valuation.

Per Wilmot, Inter have reportedly paid £16.9 million for the 27-year-old's services in what could turn out to be a phenomenal deal for Antonio Conte as his team chase the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri are second behind Juventus by three points.

Inter tweeted a message from their new star wearing their famous club colours:

Spurs are now in transition under new manager Jose Mourinho, and the loss of Eriksen is not compensated by Lo Celso. The Argentina international arrived in August on a season-long loan, but Tottenham are now a player lighter.

Eriksen carved out a phenomenal career with Spurs after signing from Ajax in 2013. The attacker became one of the Premier League's modern No. 10s, operating in multiple roles as English club tactics evolved.

Lo Celso, 23, is a rising talent who will benefit from increased responsibility in Mourinho's setup. However, the Argentinian has failed to score in 14 Premier League appearances this season, and Spurs will need to re-evaluate their attacking options while Harry Kane recovers from a hamstring injury.