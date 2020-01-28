Georginio Wijnaldum Talks Liverpool Future, FA Cup Replay with Shrewsbury

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said he is in no hurry to agree a contract extension at Anfield.

The Dutchman has been a fantastic signing for the Reds since he moved from Newcastle United in 2016. The deal agreed then is poised to expire in 2021, and speculation has started to gather pace regarding the 29-year-old's future.

Speaking about the situation, Wijnaldum said he was relaxed, saying Liverpool "feels like home," per Sky Sports.

"I'm just focusing on bringing this season to a good end, and that's the only thing I'm thinking of," he said. "What would I like? It is difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see."

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports recently reported there are plans to open negotiations over a new deal soon:

Wijnaldum has secured his place at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's team in his three-and-a-half years at Liverpool.

When it comes to the biggest games, the Reds boss can depend on the Dutchman. Wijnaldum always plays with relentless energy, while his ability to transition the ball quickly makes him vital to the devastating breaks that Liverpool have become renowned for.

Adam Bate of Sky Sports said he doesn't think Wijnaldum gets the credit he deserves in what is a star-studded Liverpool side:

In the same interview, the midfielder also backed his manager's decision to field a weakened team for the upcoming FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town.

Following the 2-2 draw between the two sides on Sunday, neither Klopp nor the first-team squad will be in attendance for the replay at Anfield, as the game falls during a scheduled winter break for the team.

"As a player you want to be involved in every game there is but you also have to deal with your body and sometimes your body just says that it is not the right choice to do," said Wijnaldum on the matter. "You just have to see how the situation is but if the manager decides that the younger players are going to play the game then we should accept it."

Here is more of what Wijnaldum had to say on the controversial subject:

Although talk will continue to rumble on regarding Wijnaldum's long-term future, in the short term he has some big months to come. Liverpool are well clear in the Premier League title race and are also into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

While he may not be the biggest name in the Liverpool side, Wijnaldum has the trust of his manager and has proved himself to be a dependable performer on the biggest stage. With that in mind, surely the Reds will be keen to extend his stay at Anfield.