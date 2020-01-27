Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 27

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski closed the gap on Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in the race for the European Golden Shoe this weekend.

Immobile had a quiet day in front of goal on Sunday, with Lazio held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Roma. That leaves him on 23 goals for the season, with Lewandowski's strike in Bayern's emphatic 5-0 win over Schalke moving him to within two of the Italian.

With no Premier League fixtures this weekend, there were chances for other forwards to move up the standings. Cristiano Ronaldo was able to continue his brilliant recent form for Juventus with another goal, but it wasn't enough for the team to avoid a 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Here is how the race for this coveted prize is shaping up following the weekend's action and a closer look at how some of Europe's best marksmen fared.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 23 x 2.0 = 46.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

4. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

6. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

7. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

8. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

9. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

10. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every league in Europe a difficulty constant between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Bundesliga has a maximum rating of two, so Lewandowski's goals are worth more than Erik Sorga's goals in the Estonian Meistriliiga, which has a rating of one.

Weekend Recap

Immobile has been in razor-sharp form in 2019-20, although Lazio were unable to create sufficient opportunities for him in the Derby della Capitale.

That gave Lewandowski the chance to chop down Immobile's advantage. It didn't take long for the Poland international to get on the scoresheet against Schalke on Saturday, either, netting inside six minutes and setting Bayern on course for a handsome victory.

Per the Bundesliga's Alex Chaffer, Lewandowski is setting a blistering goalscoring pace in the German top flight this season:

Statman Dave noted that the 31-year-old has made a habit out of scoring in excess of 20 goals during his time in German football:

The weekend was a doubly disappointing one for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. Not only did he fall behind Lewandowski in the race to be the top scorer in Germany, his team suffered a 2-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, allowing Bayern to cut their advantage at the summit of the league to one point.

Juventus were also on the end of a shock loss, with a previously out-of-form Napoli able to earn a memorable 2-1 win over the Bianconeri.

The small silver lining for Juve was that Ronaldo was able to continue his goalscoring run, as he netted a consolation goal for the Italian champions in the final minute of the game.

Per Italian Football TV, the Portuguese can match a club record if he finds the back of the net in his next game:

Last year's Golden Shoe winner Lionel Messi endured a difficult afternoon for Barcelona, with his team slumping to a 2-0 loss at Valencia on Saturday.

Messi had 11 shots in the defeat at the Mestalla, although the Blaugrana were unable to find the net. That blank means Messi remains in ninth in the overall standings, with a lot of ground to make up on Immobile between now and the end of the campaign if he's to retain his title.