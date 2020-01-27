WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card Predictions After Royal RumbleJanuary 27, 2020
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card Predictions After Royal Rumble
Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view featured several highlight-reel moments, but the one everyone will be talking about until WrestleMania was Drew McIntyre eliminating Brock Lesnar.
Not only did he throw The Beast out of the ring, but he went on to win the whole thing to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36. He will get to choose between Bray Wyatt and Lesnar but the decision already seems clear.
Other notable results include Becky Lynch finally defeating Asuka, Wyatt retaining the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair winning the women's Rumble match.
The biggest event of the year takes place on April 5. Between now and then, WWE has the Elimination Chamber PPV to plan.
Certain matches seem obvious based on what we have seen in recent weeks while others are less clear. Let's look at some bouts we will likely see on March 8.
Lana vs. Liv Morgan
Lana and Liv Morgan are set to have a match on Monday's Raw with Bobby Lashley and Rusev being banned from ringside as a stipulation.
If we know anything about WWE, it's that there is no way this match ends clean without some kind of interference by The All Mighty and/or The Bulgarian Brute.
This feud has been building for several weeks. It's not going to end on a post-PPV episode of Raw. It is going to last at least until Elimination Chamber.
Maybe WWE will use the chamber pods to lock up Rusev and Lashley above the ring so Lana and Morgan can settle their differences by themselves.
This is Morgan's big return storyline and if WWE wants to push her as a possible contender for the title, she needs to defeat The Ravishing Floridian on a grand stage.
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
Rusev and Lashley have had a couple of matches since this storyline began, but Rusev needs a major victory to cap off this feud for good.
The losses he has suffered at the hands of The All Mighty are designed to make his eventual win even more exciting, but your reaction will depend on how you feel about this whole situation.
While this storyline continues to get a lot of attention, WWE fans and analysts are split on whether it is good or not. Some people view it as a breath of fresh air while others think it is a step backward.
Regardless of how we all feel, this will continue until Elimination Chamber. That means several more weeks of Lana screaming about her ex-husband during every promo.
Women's Elimination Chamber
Charlotte won the women's Royal Rumble on Sunday to a mixed response. She hasn't officially chosen her opponent for WrestleMania 3 yet but odds are good she chooses to face whoever holds the Raw Women's Championship. That woman is currently The Man.
The SmackDown women's title needs to be the focal point of the women's Elimination Chamber match, especially since Lacey Evans and Bayley can't keep this feud going for much longer.
This leaves four other spots to fill inside the Chamber. The recently returned Naomi would be a logical choice, and so would Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
As for the final spot, one of the NXT Superstars who appeared during The Royal Rumble would be the perfect candidate. Shayna Baszler is ready to be called up and this could be her breakout performance.
She could prove how dominant she is by eliminating a few people from the match. Even if she doesn't come out of the chamber with the title, having a strong showing would be a great start to her SmackDown career.
Men's Elimination Chamber
McIntyre is almost certainly going to challenge The Beast for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 instead of facing The Fiend.
Wyatt needs an opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals and Daniel Bryan can only do so much. The Chamber is the ideal way to find his next challenger.
WWE could keep it exclusive to SmackDown Superstars but a better option would be to mix it up a bit by including people from both shows. If someone from Raw wins, they would have to move to SmackDown so they could challenge for the universal title.
Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens are the six men who make the most sense from a storyline perspective.
This would allow two different feuds to continue while giving The Dutch Destroyer a chance to face some of the biggest names on the roster.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman has defeated Shinsuke Nakamura a few times in recent weeks but he has not been granted a title shot yet.
The Monster Among Men wants the Intercontinental Championship and he will stop at nothing to get it, especially since it's clear he won't be going for a top title again for quite some time.
Sami Zayn has been trying to avoid this but his client can only run for so long. Strowman needs to win a championship sooner rather than later. Management already killed his momentum once when he was the hottest act on the roster. Let's hope he doesn't go through the same thing on SmackDown.
These five matches would make for an entertaining PPV and they would give WWE a lot of options heading into WrestleMania 36.
What do you think we will see at Elimination Chamber?