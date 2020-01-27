WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card Predictions After Royal Rumble

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view featured several highlight-reel moments, but the one everyone will be talking about until WrestleMania was Drew McIntyre eliminating Brock Lesnar.

Not only did he throw The Beast out of the ring, but he went on to win the whole thing to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36. He will get to choose between Bray Wyatt and Lesnar but the decision already seems clear.

Other notable results include Becky Lynch finally defeating Asuka, Wyatt retaining the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair winning the women's Rumble match.

The biggest event of the year takes place on April 5. Between now and then, WWE has the Elimination Chamber PPV to plan.

Certain matches seem obvious based on what we have seen in recent weeks while others are less clear. Let's look at some bouts we will likely see on March 8.