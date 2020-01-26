Brewers' Ryan Braun Says 'It's Possible' He Retires After 2020 Season

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun, 36, suggested the 2020 season could be his last when discussing his future at the team's fan festival on Sunday.

"It's possible," he said of retirement, per Tom Haudricourt and Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We'll see how the year goes. We're adding another child, so we'll see how the family dynamic changes with the third kid. It's definitely a possibility, but we'll see how the year goes, see where I'm at physically."

He also said there will be an even bigger "sense of urgency" for him this year because "this could be my last chance ever."

Braun's contract could play a role in the decision.

Haudricourt noted he signed a five-year, $105 million extension in 2011 that runs through the 2020 campaign with a mutual option for 2021 worth $15 million with a $4 million buyout. Haudricourt suggested "it is highly unlikely the club would exercise its part at this late stage of Braun's career" as he deals with health issues and aging.

Still, he remained productive over 144 games in 2019, posting a .285/.343/.505 slash line, 22 home runs and 75 RBI.

If Braun does retire following the 2020 campaign, he will do so as one of the best players in Brewers history. He won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the NL MVP in 2011 while making six All-Star Games and earning five Silver Slugger awards.

Braun was an offensive force in his prime with six seasons of 30 or more home runs, and he helped lead the Brewers to the playoffs in 2008, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

While performance-enhancing drug use will always be a part of his story, Braun has remained productive late in his career and will look to lead Milwaukee to the playoffs for a third straight season during what could be his last year.