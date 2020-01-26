Steven Bergwijn Close to Tottenham Transfer; PSV 'Disappointed' in Winger

Armando Franca/Associated Press

PSV winger Steven Bergwijn is closing in on a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, and his current club are "very disappointed" with the Dutchman after he pulled out of Sunday's match against FC Twente.

Rumours of a pending switch to north London started earlier on Sunday, with Fox Sports (h/t Sport Witness) reporting a deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

PSV spoke to Voetbal Internationaal (h/t SW) to deny reports of the done deal, adding they were not happy with the winger and holding out for a much larger fee than the €30-35 million that was being reported.

Per Dutch Football, both manager Ernest Faber and team-mate Denzel Dumfries commented on the transfer saga, seemingly confirming Bergwijn's time in Eindhoven is over:

The 22-year-old Bergwijn has spent his entire professional career with PSV. He's a full Dutch international who can play on either wing or down the centre, but does his best work as a left winger.

He finished the 2018-19 Eredivisie campaign with an impressive 14 goals, a career-high.

Bergwijn could be a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen, who seems likely to leave the club for Inter Milan before the end of the January transfer window, per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

The transfer of the Dutchman seems far from certain at this point, however. According to Maarten Wijffels of Algemeen Dagblad (h/t HLN's Kristof Terreur), Bergwijn has already traveled to London to have his medical with Spurs, despite not receiving permission from his current club:

That would explain why PSV are so disappointed with the forward, who signed a contract extension in August 2019. His new deal runs until 2023, giving the Dutch club tons of leverage in negotiations.

With the end of January fast approaching, Spurs will be in a race against the clock to convince PSV to sell and complete this transfer.