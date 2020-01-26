La Liga Table 2020: Sunday's Week 21 Results and Updated Standings

CESAR MANSO/Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid 1-0 on Sunday to move above La Liga champions Barcelona and three points clear at the top of the table in Spain.

However, there was more frustration for Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid, as Los Rojiblancos were held to a goalless draw at home to Leganes and are now 10 points off top spot.

Getafe have moved into fourth place in the table after a 1-0 win over Real Betis, while Real Sociedad cruised past struggling Real Mallorca 3-0.

Sunday Recap

Nacho Fernandez scored the only goal of the game for Real Madrid on Sunday to see Los Blancos overcome Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

The hosts were lucky to avoid an early red card when Joaquin Fernandez was only booked for a reckless challenge on Rodrygo.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan felt he should have been sent off:

Real Madrid had the ball in the back of the net through Casemiro after 12 minutes but saw it chalked off by VAR. The Brazilian headed home Toni Kroos' delivery but had just drifted into an offside position.

Karim Benzema and Isco both wasted good chances in the second half, and it was left to Nacho to secure the three points with his first goal of the season.

The 30-year-old got ahead of Oscar Plano to home Kroos' ball in at the back post for his first La Liga away goal:

Valladolid thought they had conjured a late equaliser when Sergi Guardiola converted from a corner, but again VAR intervened to rule the goal out.

Atletico's poor form continued on Sunday with a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leganes at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Simeone's team, who suffered an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit against third-tier side Cultural Leonesa on Thursday, produced another meek display and rarely looked like scoring.

The hosts needed goalkeeper Jan Oblak to save from Martin Braithwaite in the first half, while Angel Correa fired over the bar from Renan Lodi's cross at the other end.

Alvaro Morata and Correa were then both denied by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar just before the break but that was about as good as it got for Atleti.

Leganes went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half when Recio's deflected shot flew narrowly over the bar on 66 minutes.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Cuellar picked up a second yellow for time-wasting and also clashed with a ball boy late on:

Left-back Jonathan Silva took his place between the sticks for the final minutes of stoppage time but Atletico could not take advantage.

The result means Simeone's men have now gone four games without a win and face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu next in La Liga.

Real Sociedad had no such problems against Mallorca but had to wait until the second half to open the scoring at Anoeta.

Alexander Isak netted from close range in the 47th minute, slotting home from Portu's volleyed cutback:

An own goal by Fran Gamez just before the hour mark doubled Sociedad's lead, while Portu added a late third to secure all three points and send La Real up to sixth in the table.