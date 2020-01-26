LeBron James After Passing Lakers' Kobe Bryant on Scoring List: 'It's Surreal'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers thanks the crowd after passing Kobe Bryant for third on NBA's all-time scoring liston January 25, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James is on the short list of the greatest players in NBA history, but even he gets blown away thinking about special moments in his career.

Saturday was one of those moments.

He passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a layup in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He needed 18 points to pass Bryant's 33,643, and he recognized how "surreal" it was that it happened in the Black Mamba's hometown of Philadelphia, among other things.

"It's surreal. It doesn't make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life."

James reflected on the fact that Philadelphia is one of the first places he met Bryant and discussed how things have come full circle since Kobe "gave me a pair of his shoes which I ended up wearing that following night. I was a 15 and he was a 14 and I wore them anyways."

James' comments come as no surprise, as the two legends have shown nothing but respect to each other during this entire process.

Bryant congratulated the King on social media for passing him up:

"I don't know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don't want records to be broken or people there to surpass you," Bryant previously said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you've done. It's kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way."

As for the actual game, the Lakers lost 108-91. James finished with 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, though he also had eight turnovers.

Anthony Davis (31 points) was his only teammate to score more than seven, and Los Angeles had no answer for Ben Simmons (28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals) and Tobias Harris (29 points and eight rebounds) even with Joel Embiid sidelined.

Related

    Simmons and 76ers Ruin LBJ Passing Kobe in Philly

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Simmons and 76ers Ruin LBJ Passing Kobe in Philly

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Scorers in NBA History 📊

    After LeBron passed Kobe to move into 3rd all-time scoring, we took a look at the greatest of all time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Best Scorers in NBA History 📊

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Moves to No. 3 All-Time Scoring

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Moves to No. 3 All-Time Scoring

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Exec Believes Dwight Howard Could Earn Raise on Next Contract

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Exec Believes Dwight Howard Could Earn Raise on Next Contract

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report