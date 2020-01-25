Notre Dame Recruit Landen Bartleson Arrested on Burglary Charges

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 25, 2020

Notre Dame helmets are seen following an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 19-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Three-star Notre Dame recruit Landen Bartleson was arrested alongside two unnamed 16-year-olds and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property, WKYT reported Friday night.

Bartleson signed a letter of intent to play football at Notre Dame in December:

The Boyle County (Danville, Kentucky) product is alleged to have smashed a window and stolen numerous guns from a local store. 

"Police say they were also investigating a vehicle theft that happened overnight on Centre College's campus," WKYT added. "We're told the trio was also linked to the vehicle theft. The vehicle was later recovered on Alum Springs Crosspike and police say all nine stolen guns from the burglary were found."

Notre Dame officials declined to comment as to whether Bartleson's arrest will affect his standing with the university, according to the South Bend Tribune's Eric Hansen.

Bartleson was expected to enroll in June. He received 10 offers, per 247Sports, but only visited Notre Dame. Other interested programs were Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Related

    The Best Players Left in the Transfer Portal

    Impact targets who can still move this offseason

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Best Players Left in the Transfer Portal

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Everything You Need to Know About Today's Senior Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Everything You Need to Know About Today's Senior Bowl

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    The Irish to have multiple national implication games in 2020

    Notre Dame Football logo
    Notre Dame Football

    The Irish to have multiple national implication games in 2020

    Michael Chen
    via Fighting Irish Wire

    How to Watch the 2020 Senior Bowl Featuring Four Former Notre Dame Stars

    Notre Dame Football logo
    Notre Dame Football

    How to Watch the 2020 Senior Bowl Featuring Four Former Notre Dame Stars

    Nick Shepkowski
    via Fighting Irish Wire