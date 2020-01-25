Notre Dame Recruit Landen Bartleson Arrested on Burglary Charges

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Three-star Notre Dame recruit Landen Bartleson was arrested alongside two unnamed 16-year-olds and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property, WKYT reported Friday night.

Bartleson signed a letter of intent to play football at Notre Dame in December:

The Boyle County (Danville, Kentucky) product is alleged to have smashed a window and stolen numerous guns from a local store.

"Police say they were also investigating a vehicle theft that happened overnight on Centre College's campus," WKYT added. "We're told the trio was also linked to the vehicle theft. The vehicle was later recovered on Alum Springs Crosspike and police say all nine stolen guns from the burglary were found."

Notre Dame officials declined to comment as to whether Bartleson's arrest will affect his standing with the university, according to the South Bend Tribune's Eric Hansen.

Bartleson was expected to enroll in June. He received 10 offers, per 247Sports, but only visited Notre Dame. Other interested programs were Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.