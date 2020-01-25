Kawhi Leonard Says 1st Career Triple-Double 'A Great Honor' After Clippers' Win

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's long list of NBA accomplishments didn't include a triple-double until Friday night versus the Miami Heat. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, he said it was "a great honor" and added, "I just feel good that we came in here and got a win [122-117] tonight."

Leonard, 28, is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and four-time All-Star, and he was also named to the All-NBA first team in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Still, it took nine seasons to record a triple-double. He has come close a number of times, including in his eighth game this season, when he had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists against the Toronto Raptors.

Against the Heat, the Clippers fell behind 24-9 with five minutes remaining in the first quarter. Paul George and Patrick Beverley were also out with injuries.

Leonard anchored Los Angeles' comeback by scoring 17 of his team's 38 third-quarter points to take a 101-85 lead entering the fourth. The Heat then closed the gap, getting within three points with 13.5 seconds left, but Leonard's two free throws on the Clippers' ensuing possession sealed the win.

The Clippers improved to 32-14 on the season and are percentage points behind the Utah Jazz (31-13) for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.