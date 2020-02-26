Cavs' Andre Drummond Ruled Out vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers with Calf Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is out for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a left calf strain, according to Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly.

The Cavaliers took a swing at the trade deadline by acquiring Drummond from the Detroit Pistons. He's played only five games with his new team, averaging 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Injuries haven't been a problem for Drummond since his rookie season in 2012-13. He missed 22 games that first year because of a back issue.

Since that time, Drummond only missed 10 games over the next six seasons. He also missed some time in 2019-20, including two after losing a tooth and suffering a gash in his lip during a Jan. 20 loss to the Washington Wizards.

This has been a frustrating season for the Cavaliers, who have reportedly had issues behind the scenes with players being unhappy with first-year coach John Beilein, who stepped down this month. Kevin Love has acted out on and off the court to express his frustration with the organization.

Cleveland, which owns the third-worst record (16-41) in the NBA, was hoping Drummond could stabilize a franchise that is building around young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Until Drummond is able to return, new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will turn to Tristan Thompson as his primary center.