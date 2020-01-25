Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool Don't Feel 'Unbeatable' Despite EPL Dominance

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said the team doesn't feel "unbeatable" despite their almost flawless performance in the Premier League this season.

The Reds sit 16 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City with a game in hand. Following their win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, they have now won 22 and drawn one of their 23 Premier League games in 2019-20.

With the title effectively secured, talk has started to intensify as to whether Liverpool can go through the season undefeated. However, Van Dijk said he doesn't think the team is playing with an air of invincibility yet, per Hassan Rashed of the Mirror:

"You never feel unbeatable—it is not a feeling that we have.

"Anything can happen. There were moments against Wolves when things could have been different. They could have scored a second. We always feel we have to keep working hard. We just try to keep improving. Things are going good at the moment and everyone is in a good situation."

Per B/R Football, the win over Wolves took Liverpool's domestic unbeaten run of games to 40:

As OptaJoe relayed, they are one of a select few sides to reach that landmark; the Reds are also closing in on Arsenal's all-time Premier League record of 49 games without a loss:

It's understandable that Liverpool players are ready to play down the prospect of an unbeaten season, but at this stage, it's surely something that will be in the back of the minds of the players.

Given the standards set by Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp, there's little chance of them dropping the points required to allow City back in the race. With the Premier League champions enduring a number of issues, it feels likely the Reds will even extend their advantage.

Van Dijk has been critical to Liverpool becoming the dominant force in both English and European football, as he's become the best defender in the world in his two years at Anfield.

The Dutchman's influence was discussed on B/R Football Ranks:

With the 28-year-old at the base of the team, the Reds have reliable foundations upon which the rest of the team can depend. Van Dijk's authority, physicality and composure make it difficult for any forward to get the better of him.

Liverpool need nine wins from their final 15 games to secure the title, and they should earn those sooner rather than later. As things stand, it would be a bigger surprise if this team didn't break a number of records come the end of the campaign.