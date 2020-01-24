La Liga Table 2020 Week 21: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Osasuna scored twice in the last 10 minutes to beat Levante 2-0 on Friday and secure their first home La Liga win of 2020.

Ruben Garcia fired the hosts in front from the penalty spot after Jose Campana had been penalised for a foul on Darko Brasanac following a VAR check.

Substitute Inigo Perez lashed home the second three minutes later to lift Jagoba Arrasate's side above Levante in the table and into 10th place.

La Liga Table (Games played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona 20, 27, 43

2. Real Madrid 20, 25, 43

3. Atletico Madrid 20, 8, 35

4. Sevilla 20, 5, 35

5. Getafe 20, 9, 33

6. Real Sociedad 19, 5, 31

7. Valencia 20, 1, 31

8. Athletic Club 20, 7, 30

9. Villarreal 20, 6, 28

10. Osasuna 21, 3, 28

11. Granada 20, -1, 27

12. Real Betis 20, -3, 27

13. Levante 20, -6, 26

14. Alaves 20, -8, 23

15. Valladolid 20, -6, 22

16. Eibar 20, -9, 22

17. Mallorca 20, -12, 18

18. Celta 20, -13, 16

19. Leganes 20, -17, 14

20. Espanyol 19, -22, 11

Friday Recap

Just a point separated Osasuna and Levante in the league table ahead of kick-off at El Sadar.

There was little to choose between the two sides in a tight opening 45 minutes, although the hosts went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Chimy Avila fired tamely at goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez after just four minutes, while Roberto Torres struck the woodwork from a corner three minutes later.

Meanwhile, Ruben Rochina wasted two chances at the other end for the visitors. The forward hammered two efforts wide of the target as the teams headed into the break with the game still goalless.

Osasuna suffered a blow early in the second half when top scorer Avila was stretchered off with a knee injury.

La Liga TV's Semra Hunter said it could be a serious injury:

The second half was also a tight affair, but there was late drama when Osasuna were awarded a penalty on 81 minutes after a VAR check.

Campana was penalised for a body check on Brasanac that was initially missed by referee Cesar Soto Grado but given after he checked the monitor (UK video only):

Garcia kept his composure and made no mistake with his penalty kick, beating Fernandez to net his sixth La Liga goal of the season.

Osasuna doubled their lead when Marc Cardona won the ball down the right, raced into the box and managed to find an unmarked Perez to blast the ball into the back of the net.

The result means Paco Lopez's side slip to a third straight league defeat and face a tough trip to Camp Nou next to take on defending champions Barcelona.