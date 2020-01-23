Lakers News: Frank Vogel, Jason Kidd to Coach Team LeBron in 2020 All-Star Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LeBron James will have his head coach for the All-Star Game.

With the Los Angeles Lakers win Thursday night, Frank Vogel and his staff, including assistant coach Jason Kidd, will coach Team LeBron at the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16:

The 36-9 Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference, 4.5 games ahead of the Utah Jazz (31-13) and five games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers (31-14). Only the scorching-hot Milwaukee Bucks (39-6) have a better record this season.

James, meanwhile, was the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference, making him one of two team captains.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the other captain.

James looked the part Thursday night, torching the Brooklyn Nets in a 128-113 win:

James is having yet another vintage season, though he's remaining cagey as to who he might select with his first pick. James jokingly said on TNT Thursday night that he's not sold on selecting his teammate Anthony Davis with the selection:

James famously selected Davis last year, amidst Davis' desire to be traded away from the New Orleans Pelicans and with rumors swirling the Lakers were hot on his trail.

"Isn't that tampering?" Antetokounmpo famously asked, causing James to laugh.

"Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star weekend," James quipped in response.

The Lakers eventually got their man this offseason, and if James selects Davis for this year's All-Star Game, it won't carry quite the same weight. But both men will have a familiar coaching staff during the game if they end up paired together.