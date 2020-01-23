Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo Talks Up Move for PSG's Edinson Cavani

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has talked up a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani amid speculation the Uruguay international will move to the Wanda Metropolitano in the January transfer window.

Cerez told reporters the club remain in talks with the Ligue 1 champions over a move for Cavani and that he would like to see the 32-year-old arrive in the Spanish capital:

"I don't know [if Cavani will arrive], negotiations will continue and we'll see what happens before the window closes. I would like to see all the great players at Atletico, and Cavani is one of them. We have great strikers and a wonderful squad. There is a drought right now, but rains and a flood will come."

Cavani joined PSG in 2013 from Napoli and has enjoyed great success in France. He has won five league titles and is the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Opta highlighted his impressive goalscoring record:

Yet Cavani has dropped down the pecking order this season after PSG added Mauro Icardi to their star-studded attack which also includes Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has said that Cavani has asked to leave PSG, per football journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Atletico Madrid have seen an offer of €10 million (£8.5 million) for Cavani turned down, according to L'Equipe and RMC (h/t Get French Football News).

Cavani has also attracted interest from Premier League side Chelsea. The Blues have made an offer to sign the Uruguayan on loan until the end of the season for a fee of £5 million (€4.2 million), per Gary Jacob at The Times.

Luis Cavani, the striker's father, has said there is a "strong chance" he will join Atletico and added that he thinks "PSG are treating him unfairly," per the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg.

Atletico have struggled for goals this season, despite signing Joao Felix from Benfica in July for a club-record fee of €126 million (£113 million), scoring just 22 goals in 20 La Liga matches.