Premier League Table: Week 24 2020 Standings, Results and Week 25 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Week 24 2020 Standings, Results and Week 25 FixturesJanuary 23, 2020
Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Thursday at Molineux to restore their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Captain Jordan Henderson headed the Reds in front after just eight minutes from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, while Raul Jimenez headed an equaliser shortly after half-time.
Both teams had chances to score gain in an entertaining second half, but it was Roberto Firmino who struck the winner with six minutes of normal time remaining.
Week 24 Results
Aston Villa 2-1 Watford
Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton
Everton 2-2 Newcastle United
Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Norwich City
Manchester United 0-2 Burnley
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Week 24 Fixture
Wednesday, January 29
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Liverpool: 23, 39, 67
2. Manchester City: 24, 38, 51
3. Leicester: 24, 28, 48
4. Chelsea: 24, 9, 40
5. Manchester United: 24, 7, 34
6. Spurs: 24, 6, 34
7. Wolves: 24, 3, 34
8. Sheffield United: 24, 2, 33
9. Southampton: 24, -11, 31
10. Arsenal: 24, -2, 30
11. Crystal Palace: 24, -6, 30
12. Everton: 24, -7, 30
13. Burnley: 24, -10, 30
14. Newcastle: 24, -12, 30
15. Brighton: 24, -7, 25
16. Aston Villa: 24, -14, 25
17. West Ham: 23, -11, 23
18. Bournemouth: 24, -14, 23
19. Watford: 24, -15, 23
20. Norwich: 24, -23, 17
Week 25 Fixtures
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Newcastle vs. Norwich City
Watford vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Brighton
Manchester United vs. Wolves
Burnley vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Manchester City
Thursday Recap
Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league in 2019-20 after seeing off a spirited challenge from Wolves.
The Reds needed little time to open the scoring against Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Henderson charged towards the near post and directed a header past Rui Patricio for his second Premier League goal of the season.
Henderson's opener came from yet another fine delivery from 21-year-old right-back Alexander-Arnold:
Wolves wasted a glorious chance to equalise three minutes later. Joao Moutinho floated a cross to an unmarked Matt Doherty at the far post from a short corner, but the defender could only head well wide.
Liverpool suffered a blow when Sadio Mane was forced off through injury on 33 minutes and replaced by Takumi Minamino:
Wolves levelled the scores four minutes into the second half. Jimenez played in Adama Traore down the right, and the winger crossed for the Mexican to head past Alisson:
The hosts did threaten to inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season on Liverpool. Traore forced Alisson into a good one-handed stop, while Jimenez was also denied by the Brazilian at a tight angle.
Yet it was Liverpool who managed to come up with a late winner. Henderson took a feed from Mohamed Salah and teed up Firmino, who cut inside and blasted a shot past Patricio to maintain their charge towards a first Premier League title.
