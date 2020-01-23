Premier League Table: Week 24 2020 Standings, Results and Week 25 Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Thursday at Molineux to restore their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Captain Jordan Henderson headed the Reds in front after just eight minutes from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, while Raul Jimenez headed an equaliser shortly after half-time.

Both teams had chances to score gain in an entertaining second half, but it was Roberto Firmino who struck the winner with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Week 24 Results

Aston Villa 2-1 Watford

Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Everton 2-2 Newcastle United

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Norwich City

Manchester United 0-2 Burnley

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Week 24 Fixture

Wednesday, January 29

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 23, 39, 67

2. Manchester City: 24, 38, 51

3. Leicester: 24, 28, 48

4. Chelsea: 24, 9, 40

5. Manchester United: 24, 7, 34

6. Spurs: 24, 6, 34

7. Wolves: 24, 3, 34

8. Sheffield United: 24, 2, 33

9. Southampton: 24, -11, 31

10. Arsenal: 24, -2, 30

11. Crystal Palace: 24, -6, 30

12. Everton: 24, -7, 30

13. Burnley: 24, -10, 30

14. Newcastle: 24, -12, 30

15. Brighton: 24, -7, 25

16. Aston Villa: 24, -14, 25

17. West Ham: 23, -11, 23

18. Bournemouth: 24, -14, 23

19. Watford: 24, -15, 23

20. Norwich: 24, -23, 17

Week 25 Fixtures

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Newcastle vs. Norwich City

Watford vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Brighton

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Thursday Recap

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league in 2019-20 after seeing off a spirited challenge from Wolves.

The Reds needed little time to open the scoring against Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Henderson charged towards the near post and directed a header past Rui Patricio for his second Premier League goal of the season.

Henderson's opener came from yet another fine delivery from 21-year-old right-back Alexander-Arnold:

Wolves wasted a glorious chance to equalise three minutes later. Joao Moutinho floated a cross to an unmarked Matt Doherty at the far post from a short corner, but the defender could only head well wide.

Liverpool suffered a blow when Sadio Mane was forced off through injury on 33 minutes and replaced by Takumi Minamino:

Wolves levelled the scores four minutes into the second half. Jimenez played in Adama Traore down the right, and the winger crossed for the Mexican to head past Alisson:

The hosts did threaten to inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season on Liverpool. Traore forced Alisson into a good one-handed stop, while Jimenez was also denied by the Brazilian at a tight angle.

Yet it was Liverpool who managed to come up with a late winner. Henderson took a feed from Mohamed Salah and teed up Firmino, who cut inside and blasted a shot past Patricio to maintain their charge towards a first Premier League title.