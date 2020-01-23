'Last Chance U' QB Malik Henry No Longer Enrolled at Nevada

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 9: Quarterback Malik Henry #6 of the Florida State Seminoles during the Spring Game at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on April 9, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Quarterback Malik Henry, a central figure in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's Last Chance U, is no longer enrolled at the University of Nevada. 

Per Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet, a university spokesman confirmed Henry wasn't enrolled at the school when the spring semester started earlier this week. 

Henry joined the Wolf Pack in January 2019 as a walk-on after spending two seasons playing at Independence Community College. 

Independence was featured on the Netflix series, documenting its 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Henry struggled as the team's starter in 2017, throwing for 1,383 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He lost the starting job in 2018 and only threw for 237 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in limited action. 

Prior to playing at Independence Community College, Henry was a well-regarded prospect coming out of high school in 2016. He was a 4-star recruit by 247Sports and committed to Florida State but was suspended for a violation of team rules as a true freshman and never appeared in a game for the Seminoles before transferring.

Henry appeared in three games and made two starts for Nevada in 2019. The junior completed 53.8 percent of his attempts for 593 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions last season. 

Related

    Best Returning QB in Every CFB Conference

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Best Returning QB in Every CFB Conference

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Manny Diaz and Miami Are Winning the Offseason Again

    Will it matter this time around?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Manny Diaz and Miami Are Winning the Offseason Again

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Coaching Moves

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Best Coaching Moves

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Senior Bowl Day 2 Notebook: Wide Receivers Continue to Shine

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Senior Bowl Day 2 Notebook: Wide Receivers Continue to Shine

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report