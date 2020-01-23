'Last Chance U' QB Malik Henry No Longer Enrolled at Nevada

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Quarterback Malik Henry, a central figure in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's Last Chance U, is no longer enrolled at the University of Nevada.

Per Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet, a university spokesman confirmed Henry wasn't enrolled at the school when the spring semester started earlier this week.

Henry joined the Wolf Pack in January 2019 as a walk-on after spending two seasons playing at Independence Community College.

Independence was featured on the Netflix series, documenting its 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Henry struggled as the team's starter in 2017, throwing for 1,383 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He lost the starting job in 2018 and only threw for 237 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in limited action.

Prior to playing at Independence Community College, Henry was a well-regarded prospect coming out of high school in 2016. He was a 4-star recruit by 247Sports and committed to Florida State but was suspended for a violation of team rules as a true freshman and never appeared in a game for the Seminoles before transferring.

Henry appeared in three games and made two starts for Nevada in 2019. The junior completed 53.8 percent of his attempts for 593 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions last season.