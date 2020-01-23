Darren Fletcher: Manchester United Can't Let Edinson Cavani Join Chelsea

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 12: Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Former Manchester Unitd midfielder Darren Fletcher has urged the club not to let Chelsea win the race for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Fletcher spoke about the team's struggles in the transfer market during a recent appearance on Radio 5 Live and said El Matador is needed at Old Trafford, along with Sporting's Bruno Fernandes (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"It's a road they didn't want to go down because they've been down it before but it may be needs must at this time.

"Probably a striker as well―Bruno Fernandes and a striker.

"If Cavani is available, and there's talk of him going to Chelsea, Manchester United cannot afford to let Cavani go to Chelsea.

"I'm not sure if he is, whether it's Atletico Madrid, but if it's Chelsea then there's no way Manchester United can let that happen. They have to make sure he comes to Old Trafford."

United have yet to make any headline signing during the January transfer window and lost star forward Marcus Rashford to a back injury that will sideline him for several months. That leaves the team low on available forwards, and the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood don't have extensive track records of leading the line for a top club.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 12: Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Cavani does, and he has asked for a transfer, per Andrew Steel of Goal. His mother criticised Les Parisiens in an interview with AS (h/t Goal's Jon Fisher), and a swift resolution seems inevitable.

Atletico Madrid appear the favourites to land the Uruguay international, but the Blues are eyeing a loan deal, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The 32-year-old has played a minor role for PSG this season because of Mauro Icardi's success since his loan arrival and multiple stints on the sidelines with injury. He bagged 18 goals in just 21 Ligue 1 appearances last season, however, and has been one of Europe's most consistent strikers for years.

El Matador can play in space and even played as a winger when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was his team-mate, but he's at his best as a traditional striker, where he can use his strength and athleticism to beat defenders.

United and Chelsea are battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Blues leading the Red Devils by six points. Fourth place comes with a lucrative ticket to the UEFA Champions League, so it's imperative both teams do everything possible to find an edge in the race before the January transfer window closes.

Related

    Man Utd's Loan Offer for Vecino Rejected

    Inter turn down approach for midfielder (Sky Italia)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd's Loan Offer for Vecino Rejected

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Solskjaer Favourite to Be Fired

    Man Utd's loss to Burnley had bookmakers reacting

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer Favourite to Be Fired

    Amitai Winehouse
    via Mail Online

    What Does It Take to Go Invincible?

    B/R speaks to Arsenal and Milan legends about Liverpool's attempt to go unbeaten all season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What Does It Take to Go Invincible?

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Hazard Returns to Real Madrid Training

    He's closing in on a return to action

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Returns to Real Madrid Training

    James Dutton
    via Mail Online