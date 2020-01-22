Lakers' Dwight Howard Wants Kobe Bryant to Join 2020 Slam Dunk Contest Routine

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 23, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Earl Clark, left, Dwight Howard, center, and Kobe Bryant smile during the closing moments of the Lakers 103-98 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

When Dwight Howard joins a dunk contest, there's usually more to it than just slamming a ball through the hoop. Be it capes, teammates or props, Howard always has a bit extra on his mind. For his return to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2020, he's going even further. 

The Los Angeles big man wants a Lakers legend to join him on the court: Kobe Bryant

Bryant won the contest in 1997, as did Howard in 2008, and the big man wants the 41-year-old to aid him in his quest to win the event again. 

Speaking in New York before the Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-92 Wednesday, Howard asked for Lakers fans to help him recruit Bryant to Chicago for this year's contest, which is set for Feb. 15.

Maybe the Mamba Mentality will convince Kobe to step on the court one more time.      

