WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 22

Credit: WWE.com

NXT moving to USA Network made 2019 the biggest year for the black and gold brand, but 2020 is already shaping up to be even more important for NXT and NXT UK.

The first WWE Network event of the year was NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12. The next event will be Worlds Collide on Saturday, which will feature stars from both NXT brands competing for supremacy.

We will also see NXT Superstars appear during The Royal Rumble on Sunday and TakeOver: Portland will happen on February 16. That is four major events featuring talents from the black and gold brand within the first two months of the year.

What used to be known as WWE's developmental system is quickly becoming the hottest brand in sports entertainment, especially with the men and women on the roster rising to the occasion every Wednesday, too.

This week's show featured the semifinals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Toni Storm took on Io Shirai and Keith Lee challenged Roderick Strong for the North American Championship.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during the go-home episode of NXT before Worlds Collide and The Royal Rumble.