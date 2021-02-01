Red Sox Legend Dustin Pedroia Retires from MLB; Won 3 World Series with Boston

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is calling it a career after 14 seasons.

Pedroia announced his retirement in a release Monday:

The writing seemed to be on the wall in January 2020 when Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported Pedroia suffered a "significant setback with his left knee" that put his availability for spring training into question and led to him "discussing his options with his family, agents and the Sox."

The setback came after he underwent his fifth knee surgery, which was a joint preservation procedure, in August 2019.

He did not play during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Injuries were a common theme near the end of Pedroia's career.

He played only three games during the 2018 season, missing Boston's World Series championship with injuries. He also played 93 games in 2015, 105 games in 2017 and just six games in 2019, which turned out to be his last season.

While the injuries are a part of his story, he was a dominant player for much of his time as a career-long member of the Red Sox from 2006 through 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2007. In 2008, he was named the AL MVP and a Silver Slugger winner with a .326/.376/.493 slash line, 17 home runs, 83 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He also earned four All-Star nods and won four Gold Gloves.

Pedroia was a key member of Boston's World Series championship teams in 2007 and 2013.

Despite the health issues, he finishes his career as a Red Sox legend who helped the team enjoy plenty of October success and became a fan favorite for his overall skill set. In addition to his impressive defense in the middle of the field, he sported a career slash line of .299/.365/.439 with 140 home runs, 725 RBI and 138 steals.

The Red Sox made the playoffs seven times when he was on the roster, and he led them in WAR in 2008 (6.9), 2012 (5.1), 2013 (6.1) and 2014 (3.9), per Baseball Reference.

Pedroia was one of the defining players in an era of Boston success and will be remembered fondly by Red Sox fans for generations.