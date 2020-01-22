Burnley Shock Reeling Manchester United 2-0 in Premier League Clash

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United suffered a second consecutive Premier League defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley on Wednesday in the Clarets' first victory at Old Trafford since 1962.

Goals either side of half-time from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez saw Burnley earn their second win in four days and move up to 13th in the table, seven clear of the relegation zone.

United, meanwhile, remain fifth in the English top flight, but they are now six points off the UEFA Champions League qualifying spots.

Victor Lindelof's absence in central defence meant Phil Jones came into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI:

The game played out in frustratingly familiar fashion for the Old Trafford faithful.

United dominated possession and had some early half-chances. But long-range efforts from Fred and Andreas Pereira were easily saved by Nick Pope, and Juan Mata and Anthony Martial both squandered good positions.

Six minutes before the break, United went 1-0 down from a set-piece.

Ashley Westwood floated a central free-kick into the box that Ben Mee put a header on, and Wood finished brilliantly first time with his left foot:

At the half-time whistle, the boos were audible from the home crowd, and things got little better for them after the break.

However, it was the visiting fans who were in wonderland next when Rodriguez's left-footed rocket made it 2-0 in the 56th minute:

United never looked like launching the kind of comeback that was so common in the Sir Alex Ferguson era:

They continued to be largely limited to pot shots from long range, although substitute Mason Greenwood did curl a superb effort just wide with seven minutes to go and Daniel James almost finished off United's one decent move of the match.

Substitute left-back Luke Shaw headed home from the back post as full time ticked closer. But the goal was ruled out for a push in the buildup, and with that, United's fans headed for the exits in droves.

What's Next?

Both sides are in FA Cup fourth-round action at the weekend. Burnley host Norwich City at Turf Moor on Saturday before United visit either Tranmere Rovers or Watford on Sunday.