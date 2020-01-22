Premier League Table Week 24: Wednesday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United's hopes of finishing the 2019-20 season in the Premier League's top four took a huge blow on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford.

Leicester City solidified their position in third by beating West Ham United 4-1.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, earned their first league win since December 15 as they beat bottom-of-the-table Norwich City 2-1 at home.

Here are the latest Premier League standings:

Week 24 Wednesday Results

Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Norwich City

Manchester United 0-2 Burnley

Premier League 2019-20 Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 14

Danny Ings, Southampton: 14

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 13

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 11

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 11

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 11

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 11

Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 11

United's failings this season have most often been exposed when they have been playing against opposition that are supposedly inferior to them.

Defeats to Watford, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all revealed an inability to break down a team not coveting possession.

It was more of the same on Wednesday as Burnley earned their first win at Old Trafford in almost 60 years:

The Clarets' opener came from a routine set-piece.

Ben Mee rose highest to an Ashley Westwood free-kick, he nodded the ball into Chris Wood's path and the New Zealander finished with aplomb in the 39th minute.

In the 56th minute, Jay Rodriguez rifled a left-footed thunderbolt into the top corner, beating a despairing David De Gea at his near post:

The rest of the match was characterised by United's wastefulness with all their possession.

Other than a couple of long shots that were easily held by Nick Pope, the hosts never really looked like scoring, and it could be a difficult period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he waits for Marcus Rashford to return from injury.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, was put through the wringer by his Spurs side against Norwich, but they eventually came away with all three points.

Dele Alli turned home Serge Aurier's cross for 1-0 with half-time looming to break Spurs' league duck in 2020.

When Ryan Sessegnon fouled Max Aarons in the box in the 70th minute, though, Teemu Pukki made no mistake as he levelled for Norwich, firing past the returning Hugo Lloris form the spot:

The Canaries then pushed for a winner, but 11 minutes from time Son Heung-min claimed victory for Spurs when he headed home Alli's deflected cross.

There were no such nerves for Leicester, who went in at half-time against West Ham 2-0 to the good following Harvey Barnes' close-range finish and Ricardo Pereira's goal in the fifth minute of added time before the break.

Hammers skipper Mark Noble pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

But Ayoze Perez's double, an 81st-minute spot-kick and 88th-minute low finish, made it a comfortable night for the hosts at the King Power Stadium.