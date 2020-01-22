Copa Del Rey 2020 Results: Winners and Losers from Round of 32

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona needed a stoppage-time winner from Antoine Griezmann to beat UD Ibiza 2-1 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and secure their place in the next round.

The Frenchman scored twice as Barca came from behind to advance and spare new manager Quique Setien an embarrassing cup upset in just his second game in charge.

Real Madrid were also made to work hard to stave off the challenge of Segunda Division B side Unionistas, eventually running out as 3-1 winners in Salamanca.

Copa del Rey Results

Recreativo Huelva 2-3 Osasuna

Real Zaragoza 3-1 Real Mallorca

Sevilla 3-1 Levante

Elche 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (4-5 on pens)

Ibiza 1-2 Barcelona

Badalona 1-3 Granada

Girona 0-3 Villarreal

Real Sociedad 2-0 Espanyol

Tenerife 2-1 Real Valladolid

UD Logrones 0-1 Valencia

Unionistas 1-3 Real Madrid

Winner: Antoine Griezmann

Setien left key players Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets out of his squad for the trip to Ibiza, but Griezmann did make the starting XI and proved the difference between the two sides.

The Catalan giants went behind after Josep Caballe's ninth-minute goal and were a little fortunate not to concede more in the first half, as Ibiza had a goal ruled out and hit the woodwork.

Barca struggled on Ibiza's artificial pitch but levelled when Griezmann stroked one home after a fine pass from Frenkie de Jong.

The World Cup winner won it deep into stoppage time to break Ibiza's hearts and seal Barca's advancement:

Griezmann's double also hit a landmark with the Catalan giants:

The striker has 11 goals in 27 appearances for the La Liga champions and delivered the goods when Barca were in danger of being embarrassed.

Loser: Gareth Bale's fitness

Gareth Bale was back in the Real Madrid team after injury and got on the scoresheet. The Wales international opened the scoring against Unionistas with the first goal of the game:

The Wales star barely celebrated his goal and went on to endure a pretty quiet match. He also appeared to be struggling with injury:

Manager Zinedine Zidane replaced Bale on 52 minutes with Brahim Diaz and said after the full-time whistle that the forward has an ankle problem:

Bale has endured yet another injury-interrupted campaign in 2019-20, and both club and player will be hoping he is not set for another spell on the sidelines.

Winner: New Copa del Rey format

The format of the Copa del Rey changed in 2019-20, with games being played in a single-leg format and at the home of the lower-ranked team until the semi-final stages.

The impact of the new changes was felt in the round of 32, as both Barcelona and Real Madrid were away at Segunda Division B sides and flirted with disaster. The Catalan giants had to come from behind to win, while Unionistas equalised against Real Madrid to make it 1-1 with just over half an hour to play.

The new format appears to have been a hit with fans:

Changing the format appears to have breathed life into a competition that regularly saw smaller teams pick up a decent result in the first leg and then end up being comfortably beaten in the return.

Indeed the new Copa del Rey has increased the chances of smaller teams pulling off a shock and is likely to generate more attention and excitement.

Loser: Espanyol’s season

Espanyol have endured a miserable 2019-20 so far and saw their Copa del Rey hopes ended by Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Goals from Ander Barrenetxea and Alexander Isak gave the hosts the victory and sealed their progression into the next round.

Espanyol are bottom of La Liga and must now concentrate on trying to avoid relegation to the Segunda Division. The appointment of Abelardo as manager in December had given the team a boost, but Wednesday's defeat will check his team's momentum after a run of three games without defeat.