Lou Williams Describes the Difference of Playing for Lakers and Clippers in LA

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Few people understand the difference between suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers better than Lou Williams.

After all, he played for the Purple and Gold during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons and is now anchoring the Clippers' second unit as they pursue their first championship in franchise history. He understands the Lakers are the dominant team with the history of titles, but he also isn't backing down from the challenge.

Williams, who was traded to the Clippers by the Houston Rockets in 2017, told Drew Ruiz of Slam:

"This is a Laker town. There ain't no confusion about that. That's perfectly fine with us. We prefer it for the odds to go against us. I think that brings the best out of us. I think that's just the difference [between] playing for the Clippers and the Lakers. So much is expected of the Lakers from the beginning and it's, like, surprising if we do something."

The Clippers are primed to do something.

They acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this offseason, giving them a duo of superstars to match the LeBron James and Anthony Davis combination the Lakers boast. They also have an impressive collection of role players, including Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet.

What's more, Doc Rivers' team is 31-13—third-best in the NBA—and are already 2-0 against their Staples Center rivals. The Clippers are within striking distance of the 34-9 Lakers for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, even though George has played 26 games because of injuries.

It is not difficult to envision a scenario when the two L.A. teams play each other in the Western Conference Finals.

Williams will be ready, even if the Lakers are the ones with 16 NBA championship banners hanging in the rafters.