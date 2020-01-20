Kemba Walker on 1st Head-to-Head Win vs. LeBron James: 'It's Only 1. 1-28.'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kemba Walker put the Boston Celtics' 139-107 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers into perspective.

Following Monday night's game, the Celtics point guard was asked about getting his first career victory against LeBron James. Walker was previously 0-28 in matchups with James.

"It's only one. ... 1-28," Walker told reporters. "I'm 1-0 with a new team."

Walker posted 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal against the 34-9 Western Conference-leading Lakers.

James notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 assists while also nabbing seven rebounds.

Walker landed with the 28-14 Celtics this summer via sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets. The then-Charlotte Bobcats selected the three-time All-Star point guard out of UConn, where he won the 2011 NCAA national championship, with the No. 9 pick of the 2011 NBA draft.

Walker continually improved throughout his eight years in Charlotte, averaging a career-high 25.6 points as a Hornet last season, but the team lost more than it won. Charlotte made two postseason trips in Walker's tenure and lost in the first round both times. In other words, Walker's 0-28 record against James extended way beyond matching up against the three-time NBA champion.

"What can I say? The guy was the best player to play in my league, in my generation," Walker told Bontemps earlier Monday. "He's been the greatest player over the last, what, 15 years? So, yeah. It is what it is.

Walker's individual record versus James will be a different story in Boston because, for the first time in his career, he is a member of a contending team. The Celtics are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.