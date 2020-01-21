Bellator 238 Preview: Cris Cyborg vs. Julia Budd Headlines Card

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Bellator is set to kick off its 2020 offerings with the much-anticipated debut of Cris Cyborg in a women's featherweight title fight against champion Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

Cyborg has made a case throughout her long career that she is the most dominant female fighter of all time. Now she has her sights set on a title reign in Bellator.

Saturday's co-main event features a quarterfinal matchup between Adam Borics and Darrion Caldwell in the Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Pair the main events with the organizational debut of Sergio Pettis, Aaron Pico's first fight under Greg Jackson and former boxer Ava Knight's second MMA fight, and there's plenty of intrigue on the card.

When: Saturday, January 25

Where: The Forum in Inglewood, California

Streaming Info: DAZN

Fight Card and Schedule

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Julia Budd (c) vs. Cris Cyborg: featherweight title fight

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics: Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal

Henry Corrales vs. Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Ava Knight vs. Emilee King

Prelims (7:30 p.m. ET)

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark

Tony Bartovich vs. Jarett Conner

Budd vs. Cyborg

Cyborg is one of the most decorated fighters of all time with belts in Strikeforce, Invicta and the UFC. Now, she's just one fight away from adding a Bellator championship.

Budd has been dominant in her own right. The Jewel is on an 11-fight win streak that stretches back to 2012. That includes nearly three years as Bellator champion.

The matchup to watch will be how Budd counters the early aggression from the Brazilian. Cyborg has a penchant for taking opponents out in the first round. Eleven of her 21 wins have been in the opening frame.

Budd has the ability to finish fights early. She took out Olga Rubin in her last fight in the first round, her first such win since 2012.

With both fighters' muay thai backgrounds, this should be a stand-up affair that gets better as it wears on.

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

The co-main event features former Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell attempting to capture the World Grand Prix's 145-pound championship.

Borics, his opponent, has quietly risen through the ranks with a 14-0 record with wins over the highly touted Aaron Pico and respected veteran Pat Curran in his last two bouts. Caldwell earned his spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Henry Corrales in the opening round.

Either the former champion or the fast-rising prospect will face A.J. McKee in the next round and take a step closer to a world-title shot and a million-dollar prize in the tournament set to take place throughout 2020.