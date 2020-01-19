Premier League Table Week 23: Sunday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were on target as Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday at Anfield.

The centre-back headed past goalkeeper David De Gea in the first half, while Salah added a second in stoppage time to move the Reds 16 points clear of Manchester City in second place.

Elsewhere, Leicester City suffered a surprise defeat to struggling Burnley. The Clarets came from behind to take all three points at Turf Moor and move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Results

Burnley 2-1 Leicester

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Premier League Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 15

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 14

Danny Ings, Southampton: 14

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 13

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 11

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 11

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 11

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 11

Raul Jimenez, Wolves: 10

Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 10

Premier League Table (GP, GD, Pts)

1. Liverpool: 22, +38, 64

2. Manchester City: 23, +37, 48

3. Leicester City: 23, +25, 45

4. Chelsea: 23, +9, 39

5. Manchester United: 23, +9, 34

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 23, +4, 34

7. Sheffield United: 23, +3, 33

8. Tottenham Hotspur: 23, +5, 31

9. Crystal Palace: 23, -4, 30

10. Arsenal: 23, -2, 29

11. Everton: 23, -7, 29

12. Newcastle United: 23, -12, 29

13. Southampton: 23, -13, 28

14. Burnley: 23, -12, 27

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23, -5, 25

16. West Ham United: 22, -8, 23

17. Watford: 23, -14, 23

18. Aston Villa: 23, -15, 22

19. Bournemouth: 23, -16, 20

20. Norwich City: 23, -22, 17

Sunday Recap

Manchester United started brightly at Anfield but fell behind after 14 minutes when Van Dijk headed the Reds in front from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner:

Liverpool might have had more goals in a dominant first-half display. Roberto Firmino curled a shot past De Gea but saw his effort ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper in the buildup.

De Gea was adjudged to have been impeded by Van Dijk before the ball was played back to Firmino inside the penalty area after a VAR check:

Georginio Wijnaldum also had a goal ruled out in the first half. The Dutchman was ruled to have been offside when he picked up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's through ball.

Manchester United passed up a good chance to equalise just before half-time. Aaron Wan-Bissaka prodded the ball across goal, but a sliding Andreas Pereira could not quite reach it at the far post.

Liverpool were rampant after the break as they went in search of a second goal. Salah tapped an effort just wide from Andy Robertson's cross, while Jordan Henderson thumped an effort against the post.

Squawka Football highlighted their dominance:

Yet Manchester United managed to stay in the game and almost grabbed an equaliser just before the hour. Anthony Martial swapped passes with Pereira but then blazed his effort wastefully over the bar.

Liverpool finally managed to find a second goal in stoppage time on the counter-attack. Salah latched on to a long ball upfield from goalkeeper Alisson and drilled past De Gea to seal the win.

Burnley's win over Leicester on Sunday saw Sean Dyche's side end a run of four straight Premier League defeats and boost their hopes of survival.

The Foxes took the lead on 33 minutes when Harvey Barnes ran unchallenged from the halfway line and slotted past Nick Pope at his near post:

Burnley improved after the break and equalised through Chris Wood's ninth Premier League goal of the season. The striker prodded home from close range after Kasper Schmeichel had parried a header from Ben Mee:

Leicester had the chance to restore their lead from the penalty spot after Barnes was brought down inside the area by Mee. However, Jamie Vardy saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Pope:

Burnley went on to win the game through Ashley Westwood. The 29-year-old hammered a crisp finish past Schmeichel from inside the box to hand Leicester a fourth defeat from their last six top-flight games.