Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal will renew their rivalry during Tuesday's Premier League action, with both clubs keen to get back to winning ways.

Bet365 (h/t OddsChecker) have named the Blues 7-10 favourites, while the Gunners come in at 7-2. A draw carries odds of 3-1.

The match will start at 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET, with coverage available via BT Sport (UK) and NBC Sports (U.S.).

Both teams are coming off disappointing outings in Week 23, with the Blues losing away to Newcastle United and the Gunners playing out a draw at home against Sheffield United.

Chelsea had their chances to take the lead against the Magpies, but a lack of efficiency proved costly. Kepa Arrizabalaga's late error then handed Newcastle the win, ending the Blues' three-match unbeaten streak.

Head coach Frank Lampard thought his side deserved more, via the club's official Twitter account:

Arsenal couldn't keep a clean sheet against Sheffield United, as their struggles at the back continued. The Gunners have won just once in their last six Premier League outings, keeping two clean sheets during that run.

Per StatsBomb's Ted Knutson, there are promising signs for Mikel Arteta's side, but there is also plenty of work to be done:

The two teams find themselves at different stages of a rebuild, with relatively inexperienced managers making the most of the squad at their disposal.

Lampard has exceeded expectations after a transfer ban stopped the Blues from adding any more talent in the summer. The academy graduates have had a chance to thrive, and Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have all impressed.

The reliance on youth and commitment to rebuilding is an example Arsenal would be wise to follow. In Gabriel Martinelli―who scored on Saturday―they have a potential superstar forward, while other talents such as Matteo Guendouzi and Eddie Nketiah have tons of upside.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

The hiring of Arteta has yet to see a significant improvement in the results, but Arsenal's level of play has gone up. The focus for the rest of the season should be on installing and learning the new system, even if that means the Gunners fall short in their push for a European ticket.

Chelsea are further ahead in their rebuild and rightly favoured to win on Tuesday, bouncing back from their disappointing visit to St. James' Park.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal