LeBron James, Lakers Beat James Harden, Rockets; Anthony Davis Sits with Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 19, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) bumps Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

LeBron James posted 31 points and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 124-115 on Saturday at Toyota Center.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led all bench scorers with 20.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook carried a Rockets team that largely struggled from the field. Harden scored 34 points and dished seven assists. Westbrook's 35 points on 15-of-23 shooting led all scorers.

The rest of the starting lineup only scored 23 points. Eric Gordon added 13 off the bench.

The Lakers played their fifth straight game without big man Anthony Davis, who sat with a bruised tailbone.

L.A. improved its Western Conference-leading record to 34-8. The 26-15 Rockets lost their third straight.

            

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 31 PTS, 12 AST, 5 REB

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 23 PTS, 8 REB

Lakers G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 20 PTS, 4 AST

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 35 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

Rockets G James Harden: 34 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB

Rockets G Eric Gordon: 13 PTS, 3 REB

             

What's Next?

Both teams will participate in the league's annual Martin Luther King Day Jr. schedule this Monday.

The Lakers will play the second of a five-game road trip against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET in TD Garden.

The Rockets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

