Pep Guardiola: 'Wrong Decision' in Manchester City Defence Led to Palace Draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola bemoaned his side's failure to stop Wilfried Zaha in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Zaha's 90th-minute cross from the byline was turned in by Fernandinho for an own goal to hand the Eagles a point.

Per Sky Sports, Guardiola said:

"At 2-1 it's just not allowed that Zaha runs. It's simple but we allowed them and after we conceded the goal.

"It was a decision. The concentration is always there, it was a wrong decision. We're going to solve it and improve it. In that position we have to have the back four there and not let them run. It's simple. In this situation we cannot let them run."

The coach added that his team "did everything to try to win" at the Etihad Stadium.

City dominated large swathes of the contest and had 25 shots on goal, but they failed to make the most of their chances.

Cenk Tosun's header gave the Eagles the lead in the first half against the run of play.

It was not until the final 10 minutes of the game that the Sky Blues managed to equalise, when Sergio Aguero turned in Gabriel Jesus' cross at the back post for his 250th City goal.

Aguero headed City in front soon after with what he thought was the winning goal, but Zaha fired his cross in off Fernandinho after driving past John Stones on the left:

Goal's Jonathan Smith was not impressed with the Citizens at the back:

Sam Lee of The Athletic suggested Guardiola was particularly unhappy with Stones for his performance in the match:

Defending has been an issue for City throughout the season after stalwart Vincent Kompany left in the summer and Aymeric Laporte was lost early on to a long-term knee injury.

The side have already shipped 27 goals in 23 matches in this campaign, having conceded just 23 in the entirety of last season.

Keeping clean sheets has been a significant problem of late. Since October 26, they've recorded just two in all competitions.

As a result of their defensive struggles, City have already failed to win eight league matches this season. Last season, they won all but six games.