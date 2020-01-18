Hansi Flick Walks Back Bayern Munich Transfer Comments, Talks Title Race

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has walked back his comments regarding the club's need for transfer reinforcements, saying the return of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry will boost his squad.

Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had a public spat over their views on the transfer market after the January window opened, but per Perform (h/t AS), Flick said the situation has since changed:

"It's true that I said [we need signings], but something has changed in the meantime. With the return of Serge and Robert, we've got two additions.

"I had a good conversation with Hasan and we both want to work successfully. When it comes to arrivals, it's important that players come to help us. I trust Hasan and his scouting department to make it possible for us.

"But that also has to be done carefully. You can't do anything crazy."

He previously defended his demands, even though Salihamidzic publicly criticised him over them:

Flick also weighed in on the title race, highlighting the need for a strong start to the second half of the season. Bayern sit in third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

He added: "We have the quality to become champions. Bayern showed last year under Niko [Kovac] that they can catch up. But we have to think from game to game."

The Bavarians went on a midseason training camp in Doha, Qatar, without Lewandowski, who had surgery to repair a groin injury in December. Gnabry then suffered an injury of his own during the camp, prompting some questions about the team's depth.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The Poland international leads the league in scoring this season with 19 goals. Gnabry is tied for second place on the team with six goals, the same as Philippe Coutinho.

Both will be counted on heavily during the second half of the season in what is shaping up to the be most exciting Bundesliga season in years:

Bayern have won the last seven titles, putting pressure on Flick to keep the streak going. The 54-year-old only joined the club in the summer as an assistant to Kovac, and he was never supposed to take over during the 2019-20 season.

Kovac departed the club in November, a move that saw Flick promoted to interim manager. He set a club record by winning his first four matches in charge, scoring 16 goals and conceding none, and his position for the rest of the season was confirmed in December.