Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday as the only team this season to have taken points from Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are unbeaten in 38 top-flight outings ahead of the Week 23 clash.

A late Adam Lallana equaliser saw the Reds rescue one point when they made the trip to Old Trafford in October, their only hiccup this term en route to building a 14-point cushion at the summit.

United are fifth after hammering Norwich City 4-0 at home in their previous league game, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are without a win in two away fixtures across all competitions.

Liverpool were 3-1 victors when United last travelled to Anfield in December 2018, extending their unbeaten streak at home against the Red Devils to four games.

Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Liverpool: 37-100

Draw: 4-1

Manchester United: 37-5

Via Caesars.

Preview

Liverpool's hopes of an undefeated Premier League campaign could hinge on Sunday's clash with United, the only team in the competition this term to have survived a run-in with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men entered rare territory after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away in Week 22, boosting their chances of matching Arsenal's Invincibles, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Bypassing United—though inconsistent in their results—will be considered one of the toughest tests remaining in their domestic calendar, though a run of six successive clean sheets suggests they are in a winning mood.

Klopp spoke to reporters on Friday and said both Fabinho and Joel Matip had "trained completely normally" during the week, hinting they will both be ready to return to action on Sunday. Midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita are both doubts to be fit, having each sat out the recent away win at Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford's back injury—suffered during Wednesday's 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers—left him questionable for the visit to Anfield:

Mason Greenwood, 18, is well-placed to step in for Rashford should the United's top scorer fail to recover in time, while key midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain injured. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote Pogba may not return until mid-February at the earliest.

United will take confidence from the fact that they have been able to hold Liverpool to draws in each of their past two encounters. Those results came at Old Trafford, however, and Klopp noted the significance of playing at home, per the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe:

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to score a decisive brace when Liverpool last conquered United, with that 3-1 defeat having been Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of United before he was sacked.

Solskjaer returns to Anfield for the first time since taking charge of United, and the Norwegian must outmanoeuvre a tactical juggernaut if his side are to take anything from the latest instalment of this bitter rivalry.